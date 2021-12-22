AP reports second Omicron case; Logs 103 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported its second positive case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 after the samples of a 39-year-old woman who recently arrived from Kenya confirmed it, the state health department said.

The woman who landed at Chennai airport on December 10 and travelled to Tirupati by road is healthy and in institutional quarantine under close observation of the health department officials, the official twitter handle of ArogyaAndhra said.

''She was tested upon reaching Tirupati and was declared RT-PCR positive for COVID-19 on December 12, 2021. Her sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on 22-12-2021,'' it said.

However, six family members of the woman have tested negative for the virus.

This is the second case of Omicron identified in the state.

Samples of 45 international travellers and eight contacts, who have tested positive for COVID-1, were sent to the CCMB for further testing.

Earlier on December 12, a 34-year old foreign traveller who came from Ireland tested positive for COVID-19 with the latest strain Omicron.

Meanwhile, AP on Wednesday reported 103 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,077, while the toll rose to 14,483 with two more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,358, a health department bulletin said, providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 175 people recovered from the disease, leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,60,236, the bulletin said.

Guntur and Krishna Districts reported one death each.

Over 28,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.10 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with the highest number of active cases (266), followed by East Godavari (200).

