World News Roundup: China's Xi hails Hong Kong election, says situation improved from 'chaos'; South Korean businesses protest against return of strict COVID rules and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China's Xi hails Hong Kong election, says situation improved from 'chaos'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday the situation in Hong Kong had improved in the past year from "chaos," and hailed recent legislative elections in the city as a manifestation of the people's democratic rights. Xi's remarks, carried by state media, were made during a meeting in Beijing with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

South Korean businesses protest against return of strict COVID rules

Some 300 South Korean small business owners protested in Seoul on Wednesday over the return of strict social distancing rules, urging the government to compensate them for financial losses and scrap its "vaccine pass" policy. South Korea restored tough distancing curbs this week after easing them in November, as new infections and serious cases continue to make new records and stretch medical services, despite a vaccination rate of over 92%.

An old man keeps a chronicle of war in Ukraine's separatist Donbass

From his cramped living room, Alexander Cherkas keeps track of the war in eastern Ukraine that has been waged around him for the past seven years and eight months. In a small exercise book, the 77-year-old electrician writes out by hand a line-by-line record of shelling attacks and casualties - which buildings were hit, who was killed, who was wounded.

Philippine-held island in South China Sea suffers typhoon damage

The deadly typhoon that killed hundreds in the Philippines also damaged dozens of homes and government infrastructure on the country's biggest, strategically most important outpost in the South China Sea, including a newly built coast guard station. Typhoon Rai, which left nearly 400 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands, hit the remote island of Thitu, one of nine features the Philippines occupies in the Spratly archipelago, just as it was been undergoing an upgrade to facilities including the repair of a runway.

South Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta

A South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity. Questions about Omicron's virulence are at the heart of scientific and political debate in many countries, as governments grapple with how to respond to the spread of the variant while researchers race to understand it.

Prosecutors seek life sentences in Dutch murder trial over flight MH17

Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with shooting down a passenger jet over Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people. They said the defendants, who are all at large, helped supply a missile system that pro-Russian separatists used to fire a rocket at Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

Iran seeks to cool tensions in Iraq

Iran is intervening in Iraq to quell destabilising internal unrest stirred up by Iranian-backed militias. The actions come as Tehran seeks to preserve its deep influence in the country while also navigating tense negotiations over its nuclear ambitions with the United States.

South African province, epicentre of Omicron outbreak, passes peak of infections - scientists

COVID-19 cases appear to have peaked in South Africa's Gauteng province, one of the first places in the world where the Omicron variant surfaced, and the impact of surging infections has been less severe than previous waves, scientists said on Wednesday. Scientists from South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that while more study was needed, the data from South Africa - whose experience is being closely watched around the world - told a "positive story" about the variant's severity.

South African study offers Omicron hope as countries reimpose curbs

A South African study offered pre-Christmas good tidings about the severity of Omicron on Wednesday as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant forces countries across the world to impose new curbs. Governments urged citizens to vaccinate as Omicron becomes the dominant strain, upending reopening plans that many had hoped would herald the end of the pandemic, and unnerving financial markets.

France says Omicron to be dominant variant soon, resists new restrictions

France could soon see 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant but the government does not plan to introduce new restrictions for the time being, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

President Emmanuel Macron is counting on an accelerated vaccine booster programme to keep the virus in check. Veran said he expected 22-23 million booster doses will have been administered by Christmas, up from 20 million as of Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)