Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron

Japan reported on Wednesday its first instance of community spread infection from the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said three infections of the Omicron variant in the prefecture of Osaka were a cases of community transfer because the infection route was not clear.

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drugs following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say it has cancelled an order for the Merck treatment after the company released data in late November suggesting its drug was markedly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalisations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk individuals by about 30%.

East Med region's COVID death total to rise above 314,000 by year end -WHO

The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo.

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany has ordered four million doses of the newly approved vaccine Novavax and 11 million doses of the new Valneva shot, which is waiting for marketing authorisation, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday. The Novavax shots will arrive in the country in January, Lauterbach told a news conference.

Biden calls on Americans to vaccinate to fight Omicron as Europe braces for 'storm'

Countries across Europe considered new curbs on movement on Tuesday while U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the Omicron variant sweeping the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic. Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

South Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta

A South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity. Questions about Omicron's virulence are at the heart of scientific and political debate in many countries, as governments grapple with how to respond to the spread of the variant while researchers race to understand it.

With warning for unvaccinated, Biden lays out plan to fight surging Omicron

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning to the unvaccinated, who he said have "good reason to be concerned," and reassurance that those who are inoculated can gather for the holidays despite the new variant sweeping the country.

South African province, epicentre of Omicron outbreak, passes peak of infections - scientists

COVID-19 cases appear to have peaked in South Africa's Gauteng province, one of the first places in the world where the Omicron variant surfaced, and the impact of surging infections has been less severe than previous waves, scientists said on Wednesday. Scientists from South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that while more study was needed, the data from South Africa - whose experience is being closely watched around the world - told a "positive story" about the variant's severity.

South African study offers Omicron hope as countries reimpose curbs

A South African study offered pre-Christmas good tidings about the severity of Omicron on Wednesday as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant forces countries across the world to impose new curbs. Governments urged citizens to vaccinate as Omicron becomes the dominant strain, upending reopening plans that many had hoped would herald the end of the pandemic, and unnerving financial markets.

UK says 14 deaths and 129 hospitalised by Omicron

There are currently 129 people in hospital with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and so far 14 people have died with it, junior health minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday. She also said the UK government would not hesitate to bring in further COVID-19 restrictions if the data showed it was necessary.

