Left Menu

4 new Omicron cases reported in Jaipur

PTI | Urbana | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:39 IST
4 new Omicron cases reported in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Four more patients infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found in Jaipur out of whom a foreigner is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Dr Sudhir Bhandari told reporters here that genome sequence test has confirmed four people to be infected with the Omicron variant.

He said three of them have been admitted to the RUHS hospital here for treatment while the foreign national is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Also, Bhandari said all the three infected persons admitted in Jaipur are asymptomatic.

''They do not have any major symptoms of coronavirus nor do they have any travel history,'' he said.

The state currently has 217 active cases of coronavirus infection. So far, 8,961 deaths have occurred due to the infection in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021