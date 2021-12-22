With 125 new COVID cases, Delhi records biggest single-day spike in last six months

Delhi reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last six months. On June 22 this year, 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi.

As per Delhi's health bulletin on Wednesday, the positivity rate remained 0.20 per cent for the third consecutive day. The number of active infections has mounted to 624, the highest in nearly five months. On July 16, there were 657 active cases in Delhi.

With new 125 cases, a total of 14,42,515 people have been infected with the coronavirus infection in the national capital so far. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.48 per cent. In Delhi, no death has been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities remained at 25,102. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

As many as 58 people have been recovered from the COVID-19 infection and the total number of recoveries stands at 14,16,789 at present. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,17,481 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi, taking the cumulative vaccinated beneficiaries to 2,51,08,956. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)