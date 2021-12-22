Finland starts vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID

Finland will from Thursday start offering COVID-19 vaccinates to children between 5-11 years of age, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Wednesday.

The Finnish Health Institute earlier this month recommended that children aged five and over should be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they or someone in their household were at high risk of severe infection.

