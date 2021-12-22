Nine more cases of Omicron detected in Kerala, tally now 24

Nine more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the tally to 24, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Six people who reached Ernakulam and three who reached Thiruvananthapuram have been detected with the virus, the minister said.

Two from the UK, aged 18 and 47 years, a 43-year-old woman and a 11-year-old from Tanzania, a woman aged 44 from Ghana and a 26-year-old woman from Ireland are those found infected in Ernakulam.

A couple aged 54 and 52 from Nigeria and a woman aged 51 from the UK were confirmed with the infection in Thiruvananthapuram.

''All those from Ernakulam reached the state on December 18 and 19 and tested positive on arrival. They don't have any other contacts as they were admitted to hospital from the airport itself. Meanwhile, the couple in Thiruvananthapuram reached the state on December 10 and their test on December 17 turned positive. Their daughters are in their contact list. The woman from the UK in Thiruvananthapuram was found positive on arrival,'' the minister said.

The new variant was confirmed in the testing conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here.

The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)