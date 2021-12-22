Left Menu

Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech shot for younger children

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:00 IST
Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective.

The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.

The children will receive two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - a third of the adult dose - with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.

