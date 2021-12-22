4 new Omicron cases reported in Jaipur

A foreigner was among four people found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jaipur on Wednesday, officials said.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Dr Sudhir Bhandari said genome sequencing tests confirmed four people were infected with the Omicron variant.

He said three of them have been admitted to the RUHS hospital here for coronavirus treatment while the fourth person is a foreigner, who is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Bhandari said the three infected persons admitted to the hospital in Jaipur are asymptomatic. ''They do not have any major symptoms of coronavirus nor do they have any travel history,'' he said.

With the latest cases, a total of 22 people have so far been infected by the Omicron variant across the state.

Jaipur Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said contact tracing of those who have been infected with the new variant is going on.

Meanwhile, 19 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The fresh cases were reported from Jaipur (8), Bikaner (3), Bhilwara (2), Alwar, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur (1 each), according to a report.

A total of 9,55,292 people have been tested positive for coronavirus so far and of them, 8,961 have died and 9,46,113 recovered from the disease.

The state currently has 218 active cases of coronavirus infection.

