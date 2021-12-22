Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh achieves milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses

Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh achieves milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.

Till 5:30 PM as per CoWin portal, 9,83,465 vaccination doses were administered in the state. The 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan' in the state is still underway.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021