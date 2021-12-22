Madhya Pradesh achieves milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses

Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.

Till 5:30 PM as per CoWin portal, 9,83,465 vaccination doses were administered in the state. The 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan' in the state is still underway.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)