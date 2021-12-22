WHO: still too soon to say if Omicron more transmissible than Delta
The World Health Organization does not yet have enough data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday, almost a month after South Africa first raised the alarm about its emergence. "We have not seen this variant circulate for long enough in populations around the world, certainly in vulnerable populations," said the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, in a briefing with media.
She said the data on the new variant, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, was still "messy" as countries reported its arrival and spread.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- The World Health Organization
- Omicron
- Africa
- Hong Kong
- Delta
ALSO READ
Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical
Omicron: better to be safe (and quick) than sorry
FOREX-Haven currencies pressured by hopes Omicron is mild
Science News Roundup: Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine; Omicron may raise re-infection risk; booster protection documented and more
New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations