Britain reports record 106,122 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday.

There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day, according to government data.

