WHO Europe head says need 3-4 weeks to answer Omicron severity question
- Country:
- Belgium
Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in Europe by the start of 2022 and three to four weeks is needed to determine the severity of the COVID-19 it causes, the World Health Organization's European head said on Wednesday. Hans Kluge has warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" https://www.reuters.com/world/significant-surge-european-cases-expected-omicron-spreads-who-2021-12-21 in cases.
He told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that Omicron, already dominant in Britain, Denmark and Portugal, was likely to be the main coronavirus strain in Europe "in a couple of weeks".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Hans Kluge
- Britain
- European
- Europe
- Portugal
- Denmark
- World Health Organization's
ALSO READ
Biden, European leaders discuss Russian build-up on Ukraine's borders -White House
Firmenich Increases Production Capacity for Renewable Ingredients in Europe with Commissioning of a New Multipurpose Plant
European shares hit over 1-week highs as Omicron worries fade
Britain will consider diplomatic presence at Beijing Olympics - Raab
Britain considering more defensive support for Ukraine