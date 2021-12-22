WHO Europe head says need 3-4 weeks to answer Omicron severity question

Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in Europe by the start of 2022 and three to four weeks is needed to determine the severity of the COVID-19 it causes, the World Health Organization's European head said on Wednesday. Hans Kluge has warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" https://www.reuters.com/world/significant-surge-european-cases-expected-omicron-spreads-who-2021-12-21 in cases.

He told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that Omicron, already dominant in Britain, Denmark and Portugal, was likely to be the main coronavirus strain in Europe "in a couple of weeks".

