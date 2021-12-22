No fresh case of Omicron variant reported in Maha
No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the health department said, a day after the state saw 11 such infections. Till date, a total of 65 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.Of these total number of cases, 35 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test.
Of these total number of cases, 35 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test. Since December 1, a total of 1,50,153 international travellers have arrived in the state from overseas. Of these, 21,809 patients were from 'at-risk' countries and RT-PCR test was conducted on all of them.
''Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 632 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Results of 121 are awaited so far,'' the bulletin said.
The Centre on Tuesday said there is a need to ''activate'' war rooms, take ''pro-active'' action and consider night curfews amid the rise in the Omicron cases in the country.
