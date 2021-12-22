Delhi set to provide at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people

Left Menu

As many as 1,04,28,201 people have received both the doses.Over 1.02 lakh people were vaccinated against the infection in Delhi on Wednesday.Authorities in northwest Delhi district administered the maximum number of doses 29.63 lakh followed by southwest Delhi 29.36 lakh and west Delhi 27.22 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:40 IST
Delhi is set to achieve the milestone of providing at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible people, according to government data.

According to Co-WIN dashboard, 1,47,86,476 people in the national capital have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine by 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to district authorities, 1,48,33,713 people, aged above 18, are eligible for vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection. Also, as per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stand at 1,47,95,949.

Over 2,52,14,677 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,04,28,201 people have received both the doses.

Over 1.02 lakh people were vaccinated against the infection in Delhi on Wednesday.

Authorities in northwest Delhi district administered the maximum number of doses (29.63 lakh) followed by southwest Delhi (29.36 lakh) and west Delhi (27.22 lakh). In view of the threat posed by the new Covid variant, Omicron, the authorities have increased the pace of vaccination in the city in the last few weeks.

Government officials said district authorities have set up special facilities to contact people who are eligible for the second dose, but have not taken it.

''We call up such people and ask them to take their second dose immediately,'' an official said. The authorities are also identifying clusters having low vaccination rate.

''Anganwadi workers, self-help groups and non-government organisations go to such clusters and convince people to get vaccinated,'' the official added. PTI GVS SRY

