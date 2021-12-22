Canada will expand support programs to help people hit by Omicron - PM Trudeau
Canada will temporarily expand support programs to help people whose livelihoods are being hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
"We are adapting our measures to make sure that no one is left behind," Trudeau told a televised briefing. Ottawa said in October it would wind down many supports in late October, citing the recovering economy and the success of vaccination efforts.
