Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat reports nine more cases of Omicron variant; state tally rises to 23

They include two male travellers from Congo, a female from Dubai, a male from Tanzania and one female traveller from the UAE.Two male travelers from Anand district, who have recently arrived in Gujarat from Tanzania, were found infected with the new strain, the release said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:53 IST
COVID-19: Gujarat reports nine more cases of Omicron variant; state tally rises to 23
  • Country:
  • India

Nine persons, including six women, were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat on Wednesday, officials of the state health Department said.

With this, the state's overall count of Omicron cases has reached 23. Of these patients, four have already been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while 19 are undergoing treatment.

Till now, seven Omicron cases have emerged in Ahmedabad city, three cases each in Jamnagar city, Anand, Mehsana, and Vadodara city, two in Surat city, and one each in Gandhinagar city and Rajkot district, said a release by the health department.

Of the nine persons found infected with the new variant on Wednesday, seven had arrived in the state from different countries recently, while two women from a village in Mehsana town contracted the Omicron variant infection after coming in contact with an already infected patient, it said.

As many as five persons were found infected with the new strain in Ahmedabad upon their arrival. They include two male travellers from Congo, a female from Dubai, a male from Tanzania and one female traveller from the UAE.

Two male travelers from Anand district, who have recently arrived in Gujarat from Tanzania, were found infected with the new strain, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021