France reports near-record 84,272 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:50 IST
  Country:
  France

France on Wednesday reported 84,272 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, coming close to its all-time high of almost 87,000 cases in November 2020.

Coming within reach of the 84,999 new cases recorded at the height of France's spring wave in April, the value was also the country's second-highest this year.

France's health minister earlier on Wednesday said over 100,000 new infections could be reached by the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

