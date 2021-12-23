Bengal logs 534 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,28,464 on Wednesday as 534 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,696 as eight more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Kolkata and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three fresh fatalities each, while Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman registered one death each.

The state now has 7,442 active cases, while 16,01,326 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 535 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent. The administration has thus far tested over 2.10 crore samples for COVID-19, including 36,370 samples in the last 24 hours, it added.

