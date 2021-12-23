California to require COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers
California will require healthcare workers and workers in "high-risk congregate settings" to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster by Feb. 1, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, as part of the state's response to the highly transmissible Omnicron variant.
California will require healthcare workers and workers in "high-risk congregate settings" to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster by Feb. 1, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, as part of the state's response to the highly transmissible Omnicron variant. The mandate follows a Sept. 30 mandate for the state's healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated. Workers have been able to request an exemption for religious or medical reasons.
State employees who still have not received a booster must undergo testing for COVID-19 twice each week until Feb. 1, Newsom said in a statement. Newsom, who disclosed the new mandate in a statement, was due to elaborate on the new requirement at a press conference later on Wednesday.
While California, the country's most populous state, exceeds the national average for full vaccinations with 65.5%, it slightly lags the national average in booster shots at just under 30%, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor also announced that all public school students, from Kindergarten to 12th grade, will receive a rapid COVID-19 test as they head back to school from winter break.
The state also will expand operating hours for state-operated testing centers that have reached capacity, Newsom added.
