Hospital stay risk for Omicron is 40%-45% lower than Delta -UK study
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 01:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.
"Overall, we find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalisation for Omicron relative to Delta infections, averaging over all cases in the study period," the researchers said of the study, which analysed data from PCR-test confirmed cases in England between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Omicron
- England
- Imperial College
- Delta
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Aussie buoyant, dollar listless as Omicron optimism lifts risk assets
Study suggests Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron
Study suggests Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron
Zimbabwe to ban unvaccinated from public transport as Omicron wrecks havoc
Wall Street rallies second day in row as Omicron fears fade, tech stocks up 3pc