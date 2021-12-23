U.S. seven-day average of COVID-19 cases up 25% -CDC director

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States increased by 25% from the previous week to about 149,300 cases per day, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus represents approximately 73% of cases across the country and is as high as 90% of cases in some areas, such as the eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, South, and northern Pacific states, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

"This increase in Omicron proportion is what we anticipated and what we have been preparing for," she said.

