Omicron severity question answered in 3-4 weeks, WHO official says

Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in Europe by the start of 2022 and three to four weeks is needed to determine the severity of the COVID-19 it causes, the World Health Organization's European head said on Wednesday. Hans Kluge has warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" in cases.

Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Common health issues increase risk for severe COVID-19

Hospital stay risk for Omicron is 40%-45% lower than Delta -UK study

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday. "Overall, we find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalisation for Omicron relative to Delta infections, averaging over all cases in the study period," the researchers said of the study, which analysed data from PCR-test confirmed cases in England between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14.

U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use

The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc's antiviral COVID-19 pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first oral treatment and which can be taken at home, providing a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-12-14.

Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer said.

Exclusive: Vaccine maker Serum waives AstraZeneca shot indemnity for refugee programme

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has waived its protection from legal liabilities for any AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 shots it supplies to a global programme for refugees, a spokesperson for the GAVI vaccine alliance told Reuters on Wednesday. The news comes days after Reuters reported that tens of millions of migrants may be denied COVID-19 vaccines from the vaccine-sharing programme COVAX because of concerns over who would be liable in the event of harmful side-effects.

'Significant increase' in protection vs Omicron from mRNA boosters, study says

Getting a third dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine offers a "significant increase" in protection against the Omicron variant in elderly people, according to a Danish study published on Wednesday. The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, investigated the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines that use so-called mRNA technology against the Delta variant and the new, more infectious Omicron variant.

U.S. testing struggles to keep up with Omicron

A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is overwhelming testing capacity in high-infection areas like New York City due in part to staffing shortages among healthcare workers and the limited number of open test sites, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials, health providers, and testmakers. Some testing centers, such as the New York area's CityMD, have had to shut sites due to a lack of workers, causing long lines in others, they say. The demand is exacerbated by a months-long shortage of at-home rapid tests in pharmacies that has worsened in hardest-hit regions.

S.African study offers Omicron hope ahead of second coronavirus Christmas

South African data offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday about the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too soon to draw firm conclusions as the strain spread across the globe. With the second Christmas of the pandemic days away, countries imposed new restrictions on their citizens while worrying about the damage the variant might inflict on their economies.

Britain exceeds 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time

Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has driven a surge in cases in the last seven days, with the total rising by 643,219, or 59%, according to government data.

U.S. seven-day average of COVID-19 cases up 25% - CDC director

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States increased by 25% from the previous week to about 149,300 cases per day, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus represents approximately 73% of cases across the country and is as high as 90% of cases in some areas, such as the eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, South, and northern Pacific states, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

