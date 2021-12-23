Left Menu

No change to Japan COVID-19 restrictions despite Omicron transmission

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2021 08:08 IST
Japan's government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered.

The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based in the western city of Osaka had the Omicron variant and the origin of how they had caught the virus could not be traced.

