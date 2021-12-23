Health News Roundup: Scotland reports fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations with Omicron; COVID-testing rules spark Christmas travel chaos in Australia as cases hit records and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Scotland reports fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations with Omicron

In Scotland, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than Delta, according to an analysis of early data that was posted ahead of peer review on Wednesday. The updated statistics agree with data released earlier on Wednesday from South Africa and from England, also in advance of peer review.

COVID-testing rules spark Christmas travel chaos in Australia as cases hit records

Australia's COVID-19 testing facilities were severely stretched on Thursday amid a record surge in cases and as tens of thousands of domestic travelers thronged the centers to get test results necessary to travel interstate for Christmas. Most states require travelers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry, even as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged them to ease the testing requirement, which he said was redirecting resources that could be used to ramp up the rollout of the booster shots.

Philippines approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

The Philippines on Thursday approved emergency use of Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness as it tries to boost the country's arsenal of drugs to fight new variants. It also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 so the vaccine, which will be administered in a pediatric formulation, could be administered once it becomes available, its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief said.

Hospital stay risk for Omicron is 40%-45% lower than Delta -UK study

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday. "Overall, we find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalization for Omicron relative to Delta infections, averaging over all cases in the study period," the researchers said of the study, which analyzed data from PCR-test confirmed cases in England between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14.

U.S. authorizes Pfizer oral COVID-19 treatment, first for at-home use

The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc's antiviral COVID-19 pill for people ages 12 and older at risk of severe illness, the first oral and at-home treatment as well as a new tool against fast-spreading Omicron variant. Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer said.

Japan rules out changes to COVID-19 curbs despite Omicron

Japan's government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant was discovered in the country. The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based in the western city of Osaka were infected by the Omicron variant and the origin of how they had caught the virus could not be traced.

China's Xian city on high alert, imposes travel curbs as COVID-19 cases climb

The northwestern Chinese city of Xian has imposed tight curbs on outbound travel as well as ordinary commuting within the city as a new COVID-19 outbreak sees community cases tick higher, but stopped short of full-scale lockdown as seen in Wuhan last year. The daily count of domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms in Xian, a city of 13 million, has increased for six consecutive days since Dec. 17. Total local cases were more than 200 during the Dec. 9-22 period, according to Reuters calculations based on official data released on Thursday.

U.S. testing struggles to keep up with Omicron

A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is overwhelming testing capacity in high-infection areas like New York City due in part to staffing shortages among healthcare workers and the limited number of open test sites, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials, health providers, and testmakers. Some testing centers, such as the New York area's CityMD, have had to shut sites due to a lack of workers, causing long lines in others, they say. The demand is exacerbated by a months-long shortage of at-home rapid tests in pharmacies that has worsened in hardest-hit regions.

S.African study offers Omicron hope ahead of second coronavirus Christmas

South African data offered a glimmer of hope on Wednesday about the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too soon to draw firm conclusions as the strain spread across the globe. With the second Christmas of the pandemic days away, countries imposed new restrictions on their citizens while worrying about the damage the variant might inflict on their economies.

Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says

Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. The United States faces a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in infections fueled by the now-dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus forcing many to cancel travel, reconsider visiting loved ones, and question attending holiday parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)