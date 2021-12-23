Left Menu

60 per cent adult population fully vaccinated, says health minister

Aided by public participation dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, he said in a tweet.Besides, around 89 per cent of Indias adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:22 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Over 60 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

''Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now,'' he said in a tweet.

Besides, around 89 percent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am. This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

