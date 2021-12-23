Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:28 IST
2 fresh Omicron cases in Odisha, tally rises to 4
  • India

Two minor returnees from Nigeria on Thursday tested positive for the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the state's tally to four, a health official said.

The new patients, aged 11 and 15, hail from Bhubaneswar, and they are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, Institute of Life Science (ILS) Director Ajay Parida said.

Earlier on December 21, the state had reported its first two Omicron cases among returnees from Nigeria and Qatar. The patients, aged 43 and 41, hail from Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Director of Health Service, Bijay Mohapatra, said that the state government has expedited surveillance and increased the vaccination drive.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner S K Singh said that at least six micro-containment zones have been declared in the state capital, and Christmas and New Year celebrations will be allowed with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

