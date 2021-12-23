Covid-19: TN adds 33 new cases of Omicron variant

The number of Omicron cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu jumped to 34 on Thursday and the infected who were asymptomatic were ''doing well'' with issues such as giddiness and sore throat, the state government said.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, said the infected included the contacts of the state's first case, an air traveler who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha. The samples of the persons infected with S-gene drop, a possible indicator of Omicron infection, had been sent to the Centre earlier, after conducting their genome sequencing tests here and 33 of them have been confirmed for the latest variant of the virus, he told reporters here. A total of 57 such samples had been sent, 34 turning positive and the results of the rest were awaited.

''All 34 (including the first case) are asymptomatic and have giddiness and sore throat and are doing well,'' he said.

The cases had been under medical observation for quite some time and some of them could soon return negative for the virus and may be discharged, he added. ''They are asymptomatic and have minor issues like giddiness and sore throat,'' Subramanian said, adding except for two minors aged 16, all the others had been vaccinated.

Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, ''we have met them.. they are almost with nil symptoms.'' ''There is no need for panic but need people's cooperation in required in curbing the spread,'' of covid-19, he said.

