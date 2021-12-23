Twelve new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total infections of variant in the state to 31
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:40 IST
