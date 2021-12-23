Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:08 IST
12 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 31
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka on Thursday reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, taking its tally in the state to 31, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Seven of them are female, including two girls aged nine and 11 years old.

''12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31,'' Sudhakar said, adding, ten are from Bengaluru while one each is from Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Among the Bengaluru cases, five had a travel history to the United Kingdom, and one each had come from Denmark and Nigeria.

The three others from Bengaluru did not have a travel history.

A 27-year-old man from Mangaluru had come from Ghana, while the nine-year-old girl from Mysuru had returned from Switzerland.

According to health department officials, they have been isolated and were undergoing treatment.

They added that their health condition is being monitored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

