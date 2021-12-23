Left Menu

S.Africa Omicron data should not be extrapolated to all countries- Africa CDC

An Imperial College London study found the risk of a hospital stay was 40% to 45% lower for Omicron than for Delta, while in Scotland a reduced risk of hospitalisation was also observed in an analysis of early data. Nkengasong said the effectiveness of all COVID vaccines was reduced, to a greater or lesser extent, against Omicron, and urged Africans who were not vaccinated yet to come forward, and those who were to get their booster shots.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:10 IST
S.Africa Omicron data should not be extrapolated to all countries- Africa CDC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Data from South Africa which suggests the Omicron coronavirus variant is 70% to 80% less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday.

A South African study published on Wednesday found that people diagnosed with Omicron in the country in October and November were 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital than those diagnosed with another variant in the same period. "We should interpret the data from South Africa with a lot of caution," John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, told an online media briefing. "This is early days and public health practice is local."

"Let's be careful not to extrapolate what we are seeing in South Africa across the continent, or across the world," he said. He said that factors such as the young median age of the South African population could be playing a part in what was being observed in the country, and that differing vaccination rates between countries could also lead to different outcomes.

Two studies from Britain have also given indications that the risk of hospitalisation is lower with Omicron, though to a lesser extent. An Imperial College London study found the risk of a hospital stay was 40% to 45% lower for Omicron than for Delta, while in Scotland a reduced risk of hospitalisation was also observed in an analysis of early data.

Nkengasong said the effectiveness of all COVID vaccines was reduced, to a greater or lesser extent, against Omicron, and urged Africans who were not vaccinated yet to come forward, and those who were to get their booster shots. "It is very clear that the Omicron variant is challenging all vaccines," he said, adding that Africa had barely reached the 10% mark in terms of the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021