Italy set to tighten COVID curbs to rein in infections -statement

The Italian government will tighten restrictions in an effort to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, including making mask wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Among other measures that look set to be approved when the cabinet meets later in the day are a reduction in the validity of COVID-19 health certificates, that give access to an array of places and services, from six months to nine months.

The statement said Italy was also considering closing discos and clubs up until New Year's Eve.

