Siddha Day to pave way for the resurgence of age-old tradition in mitigation of diseases

Siddha system of medicine is one of the oldest codified traditions of healthcare originated in the Indian sub-continent with many intricate, novel therapeutic interventions and treatment modalities. The fundamentals and principles largely rely upon Panchabootham, taste, and three humours. It enjoys state patronage as part of the officially recognized Ayush systems and caters to considerable proportion of population through public and private health care facilities

Ministry of Ayush observes Siddha Day on eve of Agathiyar's birthday every year, which falls during the Ayilyam star of Margazhi Month. This year, the Fifth Siddha Day celebration on "Strength of Siddha Medicine for Communicable Diseases" has been jointly organized by Central Council for Research in Siddha, National Institute of Siddha and Directorate of Indian Medicine & Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu on 23rd December 2021.

Prior to this major event, many other Pre-Siddha Day activities have been organized at several other Peripheral Institutes since the last two months. The Participants of the event included esteemed dignitaries, Siddha Doctors, Faculty members and Students from various colleges including Siddha Medical Colleges.

The auspicious occasion was graced by the Chief Guest, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush & Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Guests of Honor, MoS, for Ayush and WCD Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Shri. Maa. Subramanian, Minister of Health & Family Welfare Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, with their esteemed presence.

Addressing the gathering the Minister mentioned, "I am confident that this Siddha Day will pave the way for the resurgence of the age-old tradition of Siddha in the mitigation of diseases and safeguarding the health of people. The Ministry of Ayush is glad to note that all the stake-holders including CCRS, NIS, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, educational institutions and NGO's have joined hands in combating the pandemic in an effective manner".

Shri Sonowal further said that the Ministry of Ayush has further implemented a scheme for distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines all over the country, free of cost, through various nodal institutions with a view to enhance the immunity of the public at large. He said that CCRS and NIS have conducted more than 10 Studies including 3 RCTS and 2 observational studies involving reputed medical colleges of India and have published nearly 30 papers in international peer-reviewed Journals. CCRS have filed 2 Patents during the Pandemic for Covid-19.

"I am also happy to learn that the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu is taking excellent initiatives in the growth and development of this indigenous system of Medicine of the State by providing healthcare through 1079 Siddha Units across the State" the Minister added.

During his message to the gathering, Ayush minister of state mentioned, "The concepts of Siddha system, which focuses on spiritual, mental and physical well-being, closely resemble the definition of health by the WHO. Integration of the Ayush system with public health systems will improve the public healthcare delivery by providing extended avenues to reach the public at large.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Secretary Shri Promod Kumar Pathak stated, "The Ministry formed an Interdisciplinary Ayush R&D Task Force having representation from scientists including ICMR, DBT, CSIR, AIIMS, and Ayush Institutions and launched interdisciplinary studies involving Ayush interventions for COVID-19 based on Task force recommendations. Total 184 new ASU & H colleges have been permitted to conduct under graduate and post graduate courses during 2015-20 which includes Siddha medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The effort has resulted in additional 16824 under-graduate seats and 2258 post graduate seats. I am very happy to learn that Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), the apex organization for Siddha research and National Institute of Siddha (NIS), the premier academic Institute of Siddha are functioning in an excellent manner in propagating and validating the Siddha Medicine across the world".

The event was presided over by Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor Ayurveda, Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Development, Government of Tamilnadu, Shri. S. Ganesh, Director and Shri. P. Parthibhan, Joint Director, Directorate of Indian Medicine & Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu as special invitees.

