Health News Roundup: Case data, vaccine news mark small victories in Omicron battle; China's Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study and more

Case data, vaccine news mark small victories in Omicron battle

Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta coronavirus variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over. Similar encouraging evidence about hospitalization rates emerged from South Africa on Wednesday, but the head of a leading African health agency joined the World Health Organization in cautioning that it was too soon to draw broad conclusions about Omicron's virulence.

China's Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study

Three doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, researchers from Hong Kong said in a statement. Their analysis revealed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was more effective, as a third dose of the shot administered after two doses of the same or China's Sinovac vaccine provided "protective levels" of antibody against Omicron.

S.Africa Omicron data should not be extrapolated to all countries- Africa CDC

Data from South Africa which suggests the Omicron coronavirus variant is 70% to 80% less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday. A South African study published on Wednesday found that people diagnosed with Omicron in the country in October and November were 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital than those diagnosed with another variant in the same period.

Italy set to tighten COVID curbs to rein in infections -statement

Italy is planning to tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister's office said on Thursday. Among other measures that look set to be approved when the cabinet meets later in the day will be an order making it compulsory to wear the more protective Ffp2 face masks in public spaces such as theatres, cinemas, and at sports events.

COVID-19 infections rise again across Gulf states

Coronavirus infections have started rising again across the six Gulf Arab states after months of low or falling figures, data from health ministries showed on Thursday, as the Omicron variant spreads across the world. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seen a particularly sharp increase in COVID-19 infections since announcing the arrival of Omicron early this month, with 1,002 cases of coronavirus recorded on Thursday, up from 68 on Dec. 2.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

AstraZeneca and Novavax said their vaccines offered protection against Omicron, as British data suggested the coronavirus variant might lead to proportionally fewer hospital admissions than Delta, supporting conclusions reached in South Africa. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the rapidly-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study. Findings from the study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna which have also found a third dose of their shots works against Omicron.

Russia's coronavirus death toll tops 600,000

Russia's coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant. Russia had the third highest toll in the world with 600,434 fatalities, behind the United States which has recorded around 813,000 deaths and Brazil with 618,000.

South African health regulator approves J&J COVID-19 boosters

South Africa's health regulator on Thursday approved the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a second dose or booster, paving the way for the shot widely used in South Africa to shore up protection against the Omicron variant. The country already announced in December that it was preparing to offer people booster doses of both the Pfizer and J&J shots, but it did not specify when J&J boosters would be available.

China's Xian locks down its 13 million residents as COVID-19 cases rise

Rising COVID-19 infections in China's city of Xian have spurred a lockdown of its 13 million residents, with stretches of highway eerily bare on Thursday, as many people queued in the cold to get their noses swabbed at testing sites. The daily count of domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms in the northwestern city, famed for its terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor, has increased for six straight days since Dec. 17.

