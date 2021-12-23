Left Menu

COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 132 fresh cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:07 IST
COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 132 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 132 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,40,293 while three new deaths due to the virus were reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There are 1,319 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,34,456, the officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 105 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 40 cases followed by 34 cases in Baramulla district.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,518 as three fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 50 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021