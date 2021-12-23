U.S. FDA authorizes Merck's at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19, after giving the go-ahead to a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc. a day earlier.

Merck's drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness. The agency authorized the oral drug for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)