PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:33 IST
Over 140.24 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 140.24 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 51 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm, it said.

The ministry said the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

