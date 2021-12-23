Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action
All Vatican officials and employees will have to have a green pass showing they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they have recovered from the virus, according to a decree issued on Thursday. They will not be allowed to work without such proof and will forfeit wages for time absent, according to the decree issued by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Previously, those not vaccinated were able to enter workplaces by providing negative results of recent COVID tests. The tightening of regulations was due to the "worsening of the current health emergency".
The Vatican decree was issued shortly after Italy, which surrounds the tiny city-state, said it would tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.
