Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list
Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, it said on Thursday, making it more difficult for unvaccinated travellers to return to Germany from those countries.
It also said it was removing Austria from its list of high-risk areas. The changes take effect from midnight on Saturday.
