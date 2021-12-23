Delhi govt taking several measures to tackle possible third Covid wave

Procurement of equipment, ramping up the oxygen storage capacity and adding buffer stocks of medicines are some of the steps being taken by the Delhi government to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the pandemic situation and the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the national capital at a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials on Thursday.

According to official data, the bed occupancy rate is low with 8,825 of the 9,035 dedicated COVID-19 beds lying vacant in the city hospitals, while 97.55 per cent of the 8,424 oxygenated beds are also lying vacant. A meagre 1.04 per cent and 0.94 per cent of the 2,796 ICU beds and 1,382 ventilators are occupied.

The government is working to ensure 37,000 beds for patients in hospitals and has already set up 31,695 beds. There are 2,328 dedicated beds for children and 9,894 ICU beds have been set up out of a target of 10,594.

A cabinet note on the procurement of 32 types of medicines required for the treatment of the infection has already been submitted, with the tendering process being initiated in anticipation of the cabinet approval, according to officials.

The government has identified 19 hospital equipment like defibrillators, ECG machines, oximeters etc. that will be procured centrally and tenders for which have been floated on the GeM portal. The tenders are likely to be awarded from next week to the first week of January.

Delhi currently has an oxygen capacity of 1,363.73 metric tonnes, according to official data. During the second Covid wave, the peak oxygen demand had surged to 700 metric tonnes in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has ramped up the city's medical oxygen infrastructure to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic and in view of the threat posed by Omicron. It has also procured 6,000 D-type cylinders. It did not have such cylinders till May 31.

Delhi also has pressure adsorption plants that have a capacity of producing 130.7 metric tonnes of oxygen. There were no such facilities in the city till May 31. The government will procure 13 such plants by December 31 and three more by January 15.

Two cryogenic bottling plants with a total capacity of 12.5 metric tonnes will be commissioned this week and these plants will be able to refill 1,400 jumbo cylinders a day.

Till May 31, the government had three re-fillers that could fill about 1,500 cylinders per day.

The national capital has witnessed a surge in the number coronavirus cases in the last few days with 125 fresh cases reported on Wednesday. Delhi was hit by a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May, which claimed a massive number of lives daily, and a shortage of oxygen supply at various city hospitals had added to the woes of people.

Since April 19, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases as well as the fatality count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths caused by the viral disease, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)