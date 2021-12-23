Left Menu

COVID-19: Uttarakhand chief secy reviews situation

A day after Uttarakhand reported its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu held a meeting with senior officials here on Thursday to review the situation and asked all DMs and CMOs to ensure enough supply of oxygen, beds and medicines at hospitals.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:40 IST
COVID-19: Uttarakhand chief secy reviews situation
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Uttarakhand reported its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu held a meeting with senior officials here on Thursday to review the situation and asked all DMs and CMOs to ensure enough supply of oxygen, beds and medicines at hospitals. The officials were asked to be vigilant and consider reimposing curbs like night curfews if necessary for public safety. Mock drills were also conducted at major hospitals and health facilities, including the AIIMS, Rishikesh, to check their preparedness in view of another possible wave, Director General (Health) Tripti Bahuguna said. The exercise was meant to check the workability of oxygen generation plants, concentrators and ventilators in the ICUs, she said. A decision has also been taken to reactivate the Covid war room at Dehradun Government Medical College, an official at the Doon Hospital said. Bahuguna asked people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and gloves.

She advised people to get fully vaccinated as early as possible. A 23-year-old resident of Kanwli Road in Dehradun had tested positive for the latest variant of Covid after returning from Scotland via New Delhi. She had tested negative at the IGI airport but tested positive for Omicron after her arrival in Dehradun, the DG said. She has been kept in isolation and samples of her parents sent for testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021