Britain reports record 119,789 new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:42 IST
Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, compared with 106,122 a day earlier.
There were 147 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, versus 140 on Wednesday, according to government data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Britain
