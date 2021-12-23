Britain reports record 119,789 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, compared with 106,122 a day earlier.

There were 147 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, versus 140 on Wednesday, according to government data.

