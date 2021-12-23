NCPCR takes cognizance of report regarding cases of Dextromethorphan poisoning reported at Delhi hospital

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of a report regarding cases of Dextromethorphan poisoning reported at Delhi hospital. A letter by NCPCR written to Delhi Chief Secretary, read, "The Commission has taken cognizance of a report regarding 16 cases of Dextromethorphan poisoning reported at Kalawati Saran Children Hospital, New Delhi. Out of these 16 children, 3 children have expired in the hospital. These children were prescribed Dextromethorphan drug by Mohalla clinics of Delhi Government and the drug is strictly not recommended for the Paediatric age children."

The Commission requested NCPCR to send factual action taken report regarding the action taken against respective officers, doctors and pharma company along with all the relevant documents to the Commission within 15 days. "You are requested to look into the matter and kindly ensure to stop the usage of syrup Dextromethorphan (Batch No GL0023) and also ensure that no syrup of this batch is left at any of the dispensing units. Further, you are requested to send factual action taken report regarding the action taken against respective officers, doctors and pharma company along with all the relevant documents to the Commission within 15 days on official websites," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)