COVID-19: Delhi records 118 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.19%

Delhi on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent while no death due to the coronavirus infection was recorded.The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has risen to 25,103, as per the latest health bulletin.

Updated: 23-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent while no death due to the coronavirus infection was recorded.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has risen to 25,103, as per the latest health bulletin. Five deaths have been reported in December so far.

The average rise in fresh cases in the span of last few days here is being recorded amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,42,633. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

On Tuesday, the daily cases count stood at 101 with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, while one death was reported.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 61,322 ests -- 56,054 RT-PCR tests and 5,268 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

