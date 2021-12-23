Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta coronavirus variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news ASIA-PACIFIC

* Rising infections in China's city of Xian have spurred a lockdown of its 13 million residents, with stretches of highway eerily bare on Thursday, as many people queued in the cold to get their noses swabbed at testing sites. * Australia re-introduced curbs such as indoor mask-wearing, capacity limits and QR code check-ins to cover most of the population as daily infections hit a record.

EUROPE * Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily cases, compared with 106,122 a day earlier.

* Italy is planning to tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outdoors again, the prime minister's office said. * President Vladimir Putin said he hoped Russia could vaccinate enough people to reach collective immunity next year, urging more Russians to get inoculated as the death toll crossed 600,000.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's steps to backstop hospitals and distribute coronavirus test kits, however welcome, are too little too late to stem a surge of Omicron-related cases over Christmas and New Year's, health experts said.

* Seven U.S. Department of Defense staff who travelled last week to multiple American bases, including Indo-Pacific Command on Hawaii, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Pentagon said. * The U.S. authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc.

* Honduras began offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults as it seeks to counter the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the virus, Health Minister Alba Flores said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kenya's sudden decision to demand proof of vaccination to access public places and transport was met by a combination of bemusement, dismissal and the occasional spot of enforcement on Thursday as people headed home for Christmas. * Zambia will introduce booster vaccines as it battles the respiratory disease which has infected over 200,000 people and killed more than 3,000, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said.

* Lebanon's tourism ministry ordered restaurants, hotels, fitness centres and entertainment venues to require visitors to present either a certificate of vaccination or a negative PCR test before entering, it said in a statement. * The Moroccan government has extended the nationwide health state of emergency to Jan. 31, the country's state news agency reported.

* Infections have started rising again across the six Gulf Arab states after months of low or falling figures, data from health ministries showed, as the Omicron variant spreads across the world. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Data from South Africa which suggests the Omicron variant is 70% to 80% less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stock indexes and yields on U.S. Treasuries both climbed on Thursday as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and the impact of the Omicron variant on the economy, even as case counts soar. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Milla Nissi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)