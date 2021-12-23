France to report around 88,000 new COVID cases Thursday -health minister
France will report around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding these figures would be the worst the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020.
"Today's figures are not good," Veran told reporters.
