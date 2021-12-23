Left Menu

Out of the total 34 patients of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), 18 have been discharged, said Dr Suresh Kumar, the MD of LNJP on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:54 IST
18 Omicron patients out of 34 admitted to LNJP hospital have been discharged, says Dr Suresh Kumar
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Out of the total 34 patients of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), 18 have been discharged, said Dr Suresh Kumar, the MD of LNJP on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said that every patient admitted to the hospital was fully vaccinated and two have even taken booster doses in England.

"Out of the 34 Omicron patients admitted to our hospital this month, 18 have been discharged. Every day 15-18 suspected patients come here from the airport. Every patient here is fully vaccinated. Two of them have even taken booster doses in England," said Dr Kumar. He further said that most Omicron cases are stable and get discharged without any major complications.

"More than 90 per cent of patients admitted here neither have any symptoms nor require any treatment. We have admitted them to the isolation ward for continuous surveillance," he added. According to the Ministry, 236 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level. (ANI)

