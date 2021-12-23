Left Menu

France's COVID cases reach national record, deaths rise

France had around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest in the country since the pandemic began, and the number of deaths also climbed.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:11 IST
France had around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest in the country since the pandemic began, and the number of deaths also climbed. "Today's figures are not good," Health Minister Olivier Veran told reporters.

Data from the health ministry also showed that France registered a further 179 COVID deaths in hospitals over the last 24 hours, while the number of COVID patients in intensive care units reached 3,208, up by 61 from the previous day. President Emmanuel Macron is hoping France's COVID vaccine booster campaign will help to contain the fifth wave of the coronavirus to hit the country.

He is aiming to avoid imposing tough, new restrictions, although the French government has said all options will be considered to tackle any rapid deterioration in France's COVID situation.

