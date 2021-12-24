Australia to shorten COVID-19 booster dose intervals from January

Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The wait time will be further reduced to three months from Jan. 31, Hunt said during a media conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)