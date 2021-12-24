Left Menu

Australia to shorten COVID-19 booster dose intervals from January

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-12-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 04:17 IST
Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The wait time will be further reduced to three months from Jan. 31, Hunt said during a media conference.

