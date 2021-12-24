Left Menu

Mexico adds 149 COVID-19 deaths, official death toll nears 300,000

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-12-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 05:06 IST
Mexico adds 149 COVID-19 deaths, official death toll nears 300,000
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry reported 149 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, according to data released on Thursday, bringing the official death toll since the pandemic began to 298,508.

The ministry has previously said the real number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic is likely significantly higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021